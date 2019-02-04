Mandatory Monday Memes 2-4-2019
The beginning of another week is here and we’re officially beginning our countdown to the weekend. If you’re like us, you’re enduring the hangover of a historically boring Super Bowl LIII and looking for the perfect cure for it. It’s a good thing memes cure everything because we have a plethora of them.
The Mandatory Memes are here again for you, Mandatory Nation. Get your scroll on and get your march on to Friday.
Catch up on last week: Mandatory Monday Memes 1-28-2019
1/21 2/21 3/21 4/21 5/21 6/21 7/21 8/21 9/21 10/21 11/21 12/21 13/21 14/21 15/21 16/21 17/21 18/21 19/21 20/21 21/21