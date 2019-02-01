Fun / Funny Photos

Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week 2-1

by Mandatory Editors
Cover Photo: tostphoto (Getty Images). Cover Tweet: @TheDweck

When a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure. If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health.

Enjoy this heaping pile of hilarity, then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend. Side effects include loss of bladder control, heart palpitations and unplanned crying.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.

If you haven’t yet: Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos

 

 

 