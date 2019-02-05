Anti-Vaxxing Named One Of The World’s Biggest Health Risks

Anti-vaxxing has officially become a movement and we can blame Jenny McCarthy (in part) for this.

The current refusal to vaccinate has some serious repercussions. The World Health Organization now lists “vaccination hesitancy” as one of the biggest health risks facing our planet. Nice work, team.

Avoiding Easy Cures

People refusing vaccinations has allowed certain diseases to make a roaring comeback. Polio, measles, and whooping cough are back in vogue after centuries of inactivity.

In fact, just last month a measles outbreak in Washington infected over 30 people. Apparently, America’s odometer rolled over in 2019 and we’re back to 1819.

As the WHO says, vaccine skepticism has turned into a problem. People’s choice not to vaccinate themselves or their children has allowed viruses to return. We’re creating our own health crisis.

In It For The Long Haul

As it currently stands, vaccines save an estimated 2.3 million people a year. But the crazy thing is, in order for vaccines to work, we need to actually get them.

Maybe it’s time to decide if our decision to avoid needles is worth people dying and if polio or whooping cough are a price we’re willing to pay.

It turns out, our decision affects not only ourselves but our communities. Those who are vulnerable rely on vaccinations. It’s important to understand how vaccinating yourself affects others.

We’re all in this together, team.