Control The Clutter

Some people have foldable bins to store their belongings. If you tend to be a bit on the messy side, you want to keep a couple of them empty.

This way, when you're short on time, you can dump all your excess clutter in these bins. Video game controllers, remotes, blankets, and books can be tossed in these bad boys.

However, you should make it a goal to eventually go through these bins and see what it is that you really don't need. More importantly, after your company leaves, you should find a space to actually store these items.