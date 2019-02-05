Fun
Self-care

Self Love Is The Best Love: How To Treat Yourself When You’re Single

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Thanks to the way mass marketing poised Valentine’s Day, the holiday has exclusively become a nightmare. This year, no matter if you’re taken or single, start Valentine’s Day off right. Instead of getting all wrapped up in the perfect gift for someone else, take care of your needs first. A little self-love goes a long way, especially when that love comes in the form of self-care.

Mind yourself: Self-Care Strategies To Get You Through Anything

Go beyond your comfort zone: 7 Odd Spa Treatments From Around The World

Will you be spending Valentine’s Day with a bit of self-care? Or do you prefer the longtime coping mechanism of moping or partying with your pals? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.