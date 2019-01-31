Whoopi Goldberg’s Grand-Dogs Had A Wedding That Makes Humans Jealous

Photo: WilleeCole (Getty Images)

We all love our dogs, sometimes to lengths we can’t explain. We take them to the ocean. We will isolate an island for them. Heck, some will even kill for our best friends on four legs. We will take dogs everywhere and love them and spoil them until the day they die. And in some cases, we will shower them with a lavish lifestyle unknown to most humans — like with a dog wedding fit for royalty.

For example, let’s take a look at Filmore (Whoopi Goldberg’s grand-dog) and Izzy, two French bulldogs that were just “married” in New York last weekend. Their wedding was straight out of a Fido fairy tale.

Here’s one photo that was taken by a celebrity photographer.

Fillmore and Izzy’s wedding also had:

An Emmy award-winning makeup artist.

A location at a New York Fashion Week “hot spot.”

Gold-foiled wedding invites.

A doggy tuxedo and doggy dress designed by two world famous fashion designers.

A celebrity photographer whose portfolio includes Beyoncé and the Obamas.

A reception that included salmon, steak, and tuna tartare.

Marnie the Dog

View this post on Instagram Kwissmiss twee o kwissmiss twee A post shared by Marnie The Dog (@marniethedog) on Dec 18, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

Tuna the Chiweenie

Winston the White Corgi

View this post on Instagram I’m hooked and I can’t stop staring A post shared by Winston the White Corgi (@winstonthewhitecorgi) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:09pm PST

You’re welcome.

