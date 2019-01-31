Whoopi Goldberg’s Grand-Dogs Had A Wedding That Makes Humans Jealous
We all love our dogs, sometimes to lengths we can’t explain. We take them to the ocean. We will isolate an island for them. Heck, some will even kill for our best friends on four legs. We will take dogs everywhere and love them and spoil them until the day they die. And in some cases, we will shower them with a lavish lifestyle unknown to most humans — like with a dog wedding fit for royalty.
For example, let’s take a look at Filmore (Whoopi Goldberg’s grand-dog) and Izzy, two French bulldogs that were just “married” in New York last weekend. Their wedding was straight out of a Fido fairy tale.
Here’s one photo that was taken by a celebrity photographer.
View this post on Instagram
First look at our wedding photos. @deanfilmore Check out the link in my bio for an exclusive story from @brides. We have to thank the following people for making this special day happen. . . @tomleonardis this day would not have happened without you. You made the magic come together. . @timothywhite Celebrity photographer . . My Glam Queen @karendupiche . . Poptails provided by @frutapop . . My dress by Celebrity pet stylist @lolaandpooch . . @deanfilmore tux by designer @annahappydog . . Flowers by Marlo Flowers. . And to my new family @alexxxmartinnn111 @whoopigoldberg and @limbolouie_thefrenchie Love you . . #bride #weddingdress #wedding #bridezilla #ido #celebrity #whoopi #whoopigoldberg #timothywhite #photography #dogsofinstagram
Fillmore and Izzy’s wedding also had:
- An Emmy award-winning makeup artist.
- A location at a New York Fashion Week “hot spot.”
- Gold-foiled wedding invites.
- A doggy tuxedo and doggy dress designed by two world famous fashion designers.
- A celebrity photographer whose portfolio includes Beyoncé and the Obamas.
- A reception that included salmon, steak, and tuna tartare.
But while we’re on the topic of famous dogs, here are just a few others worth following that haven’t exchanged barked vows.
Marnie the Dog
View this post on Instagram
Tuna the Chiweenie
Winston the White Corgi
View this post on Instagram
You’re welcome.
