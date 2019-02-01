8 Ancient Inventions Still Unmatched By The Techiest of Tech

The Umbrella

How freaking much do we overlook the amazingness of the umbrella? Simple, elegant, and totally suited to its task, it makes rain look like a chump. Dating back over 4,000 years, umbrellas were originally conceived as a shade-maker.

Considered a feminine accessory, it wasn't until Persian travel writer Jonas Hanway started sporting one around London in the 18th Century that mustachioed dandies put down their cocktails and embraced the invention. Talk about a dry martini!