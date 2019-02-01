Living / Fun / Gear
Ancient Inventions

8 Ancient Inventions Still Unmatched By The Techiest of Tech

by Ken Franklin
Photo: PeskyMonkey (Getty Images)

Some inventions are so well conceived and so inspired, not only do they stand the test of time, they (like LeBron James in a Junior Varsity dunk contest) tower over the competition. When a piece of tech attains perfection, it becomes intertwined with the very fabric of our existence and we can’t imagine life without it. As a reminder in the age of Silicon Valley, where last year’s breakthroughs seem anachronistic, here are eight ancient inventions still holding it down today.

