Blue Bottle's Port of Mokha

While synonymous with high-end coffee, the furthest Blue Bottle has publicly dabbled in the world of upmarket came in 2016 with the introduction of this ultra-rare bean from Yemen. Claiming that their importer "traveled in a dinghy across the Red Sea with only two suitcases of coffee after having been kidnapped and mistaken for a Houthi rebel," this coffee has earned every ounce of its price tag (not to mention street cred).

Selling at a measly $130 per pound when it was released, we're guessing whatever stock remains of this celestial coffee has undergone a significant markup in recent months. Worth it!