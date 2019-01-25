Listen | Beck Releases “Tarantula” For ‘Music Inspired By The Film Roma’

Netflix’s Roma notched 10 Oscar nominations, becoming the first streaming film to earn a Best Picture nod, but one category it didn’t get recognized in was music. Best Director nominee Alfonso Cuarón purposely shied away from traditional music, opting for a diegetic score that comes from within the world of the film.

Fortunately, that doesn’t mean we have no music to match the stunning visuals of the film. Cuarón’s love letter to the women that raised him is an inspiring tale, so it’s no shock that it has stirred artists worldwide. The Mexican filmmaker sought out some of his favorite musical artists to create songs that were inspired by Roma.

The surprise album, Music Inspired By The Film Roma, comes out Feb. 8 from Sony Music and features artists from across the globe and the Spotify dial, including Beck, Billie Eilish, El-P, Ibeyi, Jessie Reyez, Laura Marling, Patti Smith, and Unkle.



Beck’s “Tarantula” is the first single from Inspired By The Film Roma. While it’s his first release since 2017’s Colors, “Tarantula” is actually cover of a 1982 B-Side by 4AD artists Colourbox. Beck and his composer dad (perhaps a nod to the family themes of Roma), David Campbell, replace the minimalist groove of the original track with an epic, flourishing arrangement with the backing of a 24-piece ensemble.

Music Inspired By The Film Roma