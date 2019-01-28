This Super Puppy Was ‘Euthanized But Lived’

It turns out Rudolph “the red-nosed reindeer” isn’t the only eternal Rudolph with superpowers. There’s a black lab puppy in the Midwest with the same name defying the laws of nature.

According to USA TODAY, an Iowa pet rescue recently took in a black Labrador around 8 months old that was “euthanized but lived.” No tricks. No zombie-dog. Just a canine with an unprecedented will to live.

King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is a “no kill” shelter in Davenport that was thrilled to take in this power pup following his death defiance. See Rudolph below.

Rudy reportedly came from a crowded shelter in Oklahoma where veterinarians were surprised to find the puppy alive after given euthanization medicine. Now, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue’s “miracle dog” has been adopted.

So now that Rudolph has a home, the next question is: when will he have his own comic series? There are already plenty of possible spinoffs to choose from within the DC or Marvel universe, but might we suggest a classic combo?

Rudolph and Underdog: the one-two punch of the decade!

