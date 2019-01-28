Trouser Snakes on a Plane! When Emotional Support Animals Go Way Too Far

Photo: AGF / Contributor (Getty Images)

Having emotional support animals has become an everyday way of life. It’s clear they serve a great purpose for those who are very much in need of it. Then there’s this idiot who might have taken it to another level on par with Snakes On A Plane.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While attempting to board a flight at Schönefeld Airport in Germany last month, a man was caught with a boa in his pants. This guy literally had a trouser snake and he didn’t even have to set up any lame jokes about it. Customs agents apparently noticed a bulge in the man’s pants and didn’t believe he was that well-endowed.

The man, whose name was not released, attempted to smuggle the boa without having to declare the animal. Declaration for such a species is mandatory when importing or exporting, according to the Washington Convention on the Protection of Cities. Basically, he tried to skip the paperwork and pass it off as an impressive crotch.

The snake measured over 15 inches in length and was collected by local authorities, leaving the man with only his naturally owned trouser snake he’s had since birth. The animal was brought to a rescue center, and the man faces fines for trying to flaunt a fake package.

It’s clear there are people out there who try to take advantage of a great thing by bringing on ridiculous animals for emotional support. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt because some jerk decides it’s OK to take their emotional support tyrannosaurus rex for a walk through a populated city. On second thought, that might be kind of cool.