Man Who Got Engaged In His Sleep Is Just Another Ambien Cautionary Tale

Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever needed to take Ambien, you probably have a sleeping problem. It’s a drug that’ll more than do the job when you suffer from insomnia and need to get some much-needed rest. It’s also the drug that’ll knock you unconscious enough that when you wake up you might end up engaged to your girlfriend and not even know how you pulled the trigger.

According to a Reddit post on the TIFU (Today I Fucked Up) page, a man found himself engaged to his girlfriend and he had no idea how it happened. The source of his lack of memory, according to him, was consuming Ambien to help him sleep. What happened instead was a proposal to his girlfriend, whom he asked to marry him when he was under the influence of the very powerful sleep drug.

From r/TIFU:

I want to start off with saying that AMBIEN is the strongest drug/hallucinogen i’ve ever tried and you should not fuck with it. anyways, one night i just couldnt sleep, so i decided to take 4 10mg ambiens (im an idiot) and I had an engagement ring in my drawer than i traded for some other jewelery because i buy and sell stuff on craigslist. anyways, long story short i woke up and she was wearing the ring on her finger and had explained what had happened and i was just shook because i couldnt remember shit. I go on my facebook and apparently my ambien drugged brain changed my relationship status to engaged and it got 150+likes before i fuckin saw it. I had not planned on being engaged with my girlfriend for another year and a half and probably wouldve gotten her a better ring but ambien sped up the process ten folds. Warning: if its 3am, and you can’t sleep ,DO NOT TAKE AMBIEN. TL;DR – Took ambien because I couldnt sleep and ended up proposing to my girlfriend that night.

This guy went on to say he’ll never take Ambien again. He also thanked the r/TIFU community for expressing concern for his health in a genuine moment that’ll restore your faith in internet humanity. Let this be a lesson to you all: be careful with the things you put in your body because you might just end up married and not even know it.