Fun / Music
Super Bowl Halftime Show

RANKED! The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Performances of the 21st Century

by John Grimley
Photo: Jonathan Daniel (Getty Images)

Ah, Super Bowl Sunday, an excuse to gather together, drink some beer and watch one last football game. Between the actual game and the premiere of multi-million dollar commercials, sometimes the halftime show gets a little overlooked.

And with good reason. Many of them aren’t memorable, and some are downright bad. With only 15 – 20 minutes to work with and the eyes of millions, even the biggest stars seem to fumble this lifetime opportunity.

Fortunately, these 10 not only took their moment but ran with it. Here are some remarkable moments from the best Super Bowl halftime performances.

It’s about time: 8 Musical Artist Comebacks We’re Excited For In 2019

Advertising theatrics: Skittles Takes Its 2019 Super Bowl Commercial To Broadway