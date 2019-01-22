Fun / Music
Songs in the Slammer

7 Songs Written by Artists in the Slammer

by John Grimley
Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Songs about jail are all over popular music, from Johnny Cash to Bob Dylan to Jay Z. Songs written while the artist was actually in the slammer are much rarer.

Unfortunately, bad decisions and musicians go together like millennials and avocados. So it’s no wonder these musicians and songwriters spent the occasional night (or year) behind bars. Thankfully, that didn’t slow down their musical output.

Some artists refused to let a little time served stifle their creativity. Here are seven songs written during incarceration.

Welcome to the cartoon jungle: Axl Rose Apparently Can’t Release New Music In Under A Decade Unless It’s For Cartoons

Memorize all their songs before your friends do: Mandatory’s 9 Breakout Music Acts of 2019