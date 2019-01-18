These Have To Be The Top 10 Funniest ’10-Year Challenge’ Photos

Although we can argue many social media “challenges” are better left untested, we couldn’t help but take a second glance at the 10-Year Challenge currently running amok online.

What started out as a seemingly friendly game to show friends how you’ve aged over the last decade quickly turned into a hilarious trend of showing what 10 years can truly do to a person, place, or even TV character.

Here are just 10 of our recent favorite, funniest #10YearChallenge photos.

1/10 The construction never ends. It doesn't matter where you live, we can all relate.

2/10 They're a lovely couple. But this meme of Priyonka Chopra and Nick Jonas has to give you the giggles.

3/10 If you still own a wallet... You're not the only one struggling to keep it filled with bills.

4/10 What happened to MySpace? Oh. Okay.



5/10 Match.com doesn't work. Neither does eHarmony, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OK Cupid, Zoosk, J Date, Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, Our Time, or that bar down the street.

6/10 As Brad Paisley says... "Love starts with a toothbrush."

7/10 That's expensive expresso. Is it just us or is it getting criminally costly for a cup o' joe?

8/10 Aren't men all the same? At least when it comes to shows on the WB CW.



9/10 The majority of Americans likely agree. We miss Obama.

10/10 Twinkies could survive the nuclear apocalypse. This is, most definitely, the same Twinkie.

