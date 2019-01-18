Fun / Funny Photos
10 Year Challenge

These Have To Be The Top 10 Funniest ’10-Year Challenge’ Photos

by Mandatory Editors

Although we can argue many social media “challenges” are better left untested, we couldn’t help but take a second glance at the 10-Year Challenge currently running amok online.

What started out as a seemingly friendly game to show friends how you’ve aged over the last decade quickly turned into a hilarious trend of showing what 10 years can truly do to a person, place, or even TV character.

Here are just 10 of our recent favorite, funniest #10YearChallenge photos.

