A Guy Who Sold His Kidney for an iPhone is Screwed for Life

We don’t have to tell you that Apple products are expensive. People are forking out over $1,000 for the newest iPhone, a device that seems to have a new model come out every 12 months or so. But even that price seems like a better deal than trading your kidney for one.

As a result of his stupidity, a man is bedridden for life because of an infection that resulted from an unsanitary surgery. That same surgery was done by a shady doctor who removed the guy’s kidney. The man then sold it on the black market so he could get cash to buy Apple products.

Eight years ago, Wang Shangkun was 17 years old when he decided to go under a dirty knife to have his kidney turned into currency. He apparently met some people on the dark web who promised payment for his organ in the amount of NZ$3,700 ($2,517.05 in the United States). He used that cash to buy an iPhone 4 and an iPad. We’re sure there was never an app in the App Store that measured the gravity of his mistake.

Now Shangkun is 25 years old and dealing with a renal deficiency that keeps him laid up in bed for the remainder of his life. As for the people from the web, a handful of them went to jail because harvesting organs is a big no-no pretty much wherever you go.

Shankun’s family reportedly collect big time on the whole situation, winning a suit that garnered them NZ$317,000 ($215,650.34 in the U.S.). We’re hoping that amount of cash is enough to get the next iPhone but, as you can expect, there’s no guarantee there.