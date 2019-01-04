Funniest Tweets of the Week 1-4-2019

Cover Photo: tostphoto (Getty Images). Cover Tweet: @RuinMyWeek

When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.

If u take a nude with your pet in it, please blur out his face. The last thing anyone needs when they jerk off is your cat judging. — Kate Quigley (@KateQFunny) January 4, 2019

If you enjoyed Birdbox or Bandersnatch and are thirsty for more horror on Netflix, watch me attempt salsa dancing in Cuba. https://t.co/B6MIBfsiNL — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 1, 2019

This is the best thing you will ever see. https://t.co/Gk5qVNj3Ua — amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) January 2, 2019

Photographer: “I have an idea -”

Ricky Gervais: “I’ll do it.” — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 3, 2019

The 1966 Batman movie is the greatest, all time pic.twitter.com/RWdSJHr7zx — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 4, 2019

I see all the Heavy metal mickey mousers have lost there sense of humour can’t handle it getting personal about my tambourine playing no need as you were MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 4, 2019

thats how i feel inside https://t.co/jreRCYcd8Z — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) January 4, 2019

Just spent an entire therapy session talking about the choices I made in Bandersnatch. — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) January 3, 2019

Look at this embarrassing picture of Alexandria Ocasi– oh wait it's just Mitch McConnell with a Confederate battle flag. pic.twitter.com/cj1Zf7QhIq — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) January 3, 2019

The second best Radiohead album pic.twitter.com/0Q09EPosiS — Lazer Cat (@Laser_Cat) January 3, 2019

True Detective Season 3: We Were Just Kidding About Season 2 — Not Sara (@smithsara79) January 2, 2019

Weed edibles should only be made for vegetables. Like no one’s gonna get too high on weed arugula but you give me delicious weed BROWNIES??? I’m going to the hospital no doubt — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) January 4, 2019

Things I did say out loud during my first ever Brazilian:

– “This is so bad”

– “Is my legs gone?”

– “Yeah, vacation is nice to go on vacation”

– “Where did you put my asshole?”

– “Mister Christ” — Anna Drezen (@annadrezen) January 3, 2019