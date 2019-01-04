Fun / Funny Photos
funniest tweets

Funniest Tweets of the Week 1-4-2019

by Mandatory Editors
Cover Photo: tostphoto (Getty Images). Cover Tweet: @RuinMyWeek

When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.

Don’t stop just yet: Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos

 

 