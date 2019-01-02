Mandatory GIFs of the Week: The New Year Edition

Welcome to 2019, Mandatory lovers! With the ringing in of the new year, we here at your favorite website are all about bringing you some fresh new GIFs to celebrate 2019. It is, after all, an opportunity to recharge and accomplish all that you planned on doing in 2018, which you planned on doing in 2017, which also happens to be the same goal for 2016. But who’s counting, right?

It’s the Mandatory GIFs of the Week New Years Edition, full of ‘New Year, old me, same bullshit’ goodness, confetti, and of course, lovely ladies. Warm up those fingers and get to scrolling. And, by the way, it’s good to have you back.