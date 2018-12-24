10 Celebrity Early Birds Who Rise Before The Sun To Be More Successful

Some annoying early riser came up with the adage “The early bird gets the worm” and these days the worm is a billion dollars in the bank and a crazy 401k. There’s even research to back up the claim that early birds are more successful.

Harvard biologist Christopher Randler published a research paper that says people who rise early are more proactive and thereby more productive than their sleepy counterparts. From Mark Wahlberg to former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, these are the people not only beating you out of bed in the morning but also beating you at life.

1/10 Mark Wahlberg The Italian Job actor turned heads when he posted his daily routine on Instagram earlier this year. Wahlberg wakes up at 2:30 a.m., when most of us are finally getting to bed. He follows that with prayer time at 2:45 (big up to the G-O-D)! But like your typical 47-year-old white dude, he's on the golf green by 7:30 a.m. because...priorities. Photo: Michael Reaves / Stringer (Getty Images)

2/10 Richard Branson The genius behind the Virgin empire says the secret to his success is getting up with the sun around 5:45 a.m. Every. Day. Even when he's chilling on his own private island. Because to stay a billionaire, you must have no chill. Photo: Vincenzo Lombardo / Stringer (Getty Images)

3/10 Jack Dorsey The co-founder and CEO of Twitter wakes up at 5:30 a.m. to meditate and go for a run. Then he shaves off his beard so he can send the hair to Azealia Banks so she can use it for a protective spell for him, which isn't even the punchline, though it should be. Photo: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/10 Benjamin Franklin Did you expect us to forget the dude who coined the term, "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise"? This founding father was typically up at 5 a.m. and would wear his clothes to bed so he could just get up and start working. How's that for efficiency? Photo: Stock Montage (Getty Images)



5/10 Steve Jobs Of course, Steve Jobs was a morning person. His day started at 6 a.m. and he'd be operating at max capacity by 6:15. While most of us can barely get out of bed, Jobs famously said every morning he asked himself, "If today was the last day of my life, would I be happy with what I’m about to do today?” Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

6/10 Michelle Obama The woman formerly known as FLOTUS says she rises and is at the gym by 4:30 a.m. just to get a workout in before her kids get up. Anyways, if you were wondering what it takes to be one of the most powerful women in the world, now you know. Photo: NBC/Contributor (Getty Images)

7/10 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson The Rock doesn't just wake up early, he has a whole app dedicated to it available on both Android and iOS. In fact, there's a feature where you can emulate the man himself by waking up at the same time as him every day, which is usually around 5:30 a.m. The Rock is better than you and always has been. Try to be more like him for a change. Photo: NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/10 Howard Schultz The Starbucks CEO says he rises each morning at 4:30 a.m. and takes his dogs for a walk. Then he makes coffee for his wife but doesn't specify if he drinks their garbage coffee or opts for something better. Photo: Stephen Brashear (Getty Images)



9/10 Tim Gunn The Project Runway host knows how to make it work thanks to his early wake-up call. He starts his day at 5:30 a.m. with a shot of espresso. We figured you'd need at least three shots to deal with needy designers. Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty Images)

10/10 Kevin O'Leary The Shark Tank maven rises at 5:45 a.m. to check on the markets in London and Tokyo. Then he works out, which is why he's famous for his delicious physique. Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Staff (Getty Images)

