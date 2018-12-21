Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week: Holiday 2018 Edition

Header Photo: LEON NEAL/AFP (Getty) Cover Image @RuinMyWeek (Twitter)

When a week ends, a collection of funniest tweets is born for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure.

Give our top 20 tweets of the week a quick glance, enjoy a hearty laugh and then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend.

Tweet yourself to these, then follow us @Mandatory on Twitter.