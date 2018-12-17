Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-17-18
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
1/15
Can't wait for next year!
2/15
Signing off in style.
3/15
And all the days in between should be great, too.
4/15
Sounds like someone your mother would be proud to meet.
5/15
We can't help how excited we get when our food finally comes out.
6/15
Oh, a bowl cut, thanks!
7/15
We suggest trying it immediately.
8/15
Some people are so selfish during the holidays. Get fired next m0nth, ass!
9/15
Honest ornaments.
10/15
One second you're a hopeless romantic, the next you're a guilty litterbug with a record. Stop watching so many movies.
11/15
Who's next!?
12/15
Guessing this isn't a good time for a round of Trust Falls.
13/15
Next, they're going to try sneaking another gay couple by us and pretend they're just lifelong roommates, too.
14/15
Good Samaritan with a limit for good deeds.
15/15
Well, you got me there.
