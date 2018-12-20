Mandatory College / Fun / Culture / Sports

Quiz: Are These College Bowl Names Real Or Fake?

by Josh Helmuth
Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

You may know the Rose Bowl. You’ve likely heard of the Fiesta Bowl or the Sugar Bowl. But what about the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl?

There are now 40 college bowl games, a ridiculous amount, many with even more ridiculous names. And while the whole “bowl system” is antiquated, what makes it worse is the blatant money-grabbing to the extent that rewards .500 or, sometimes, even losing teams. But the good news?

It’s a fun system to mock.

Below are 10 college bowl game names. Can you spot the real from the fake?

(The answer key is at the bottom of this article). No Googling!

  1. FAKE (Real name inspired by the “Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.”)
  2. FAKE (Name inspired by the real “New Mexico Bowl Presented by Progressive.”)
  3. REAL
  4. REAL (Only from 1999-2000. Now it’s called the “Camping World Bowl.”)
  5. REAL
  6. FAKE (Inspired by the “Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.”)
  7. FAKE (Unless you want to eat it.)
  8. FAKE (Inspired by the “Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.”)
  9. REAL
  10. REAL

Thanks for playing!

We can’t wait for the St. Louis Toasted Ravioli Arch City Bowl Presented By Anheuser Busch.

Josh Helmuth is a sports reporter in St. Louis who contributes to Mandatory. 