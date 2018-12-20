Quiz: Are These College Bowl Names Real Or Fake?

Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

You may know the Rose Bowl. You’ve likely heard of the Fiesta Bowl or the Sugar Bowl. But what about the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl?

There are now 40 college bowl games, a ridiculous amount, many with even more ridiculous names. And while the whole “bowl system” is antiquated, what makes it worse is the blatant money-grabbing to the extent that rewards .500 or, sometimes, even losing teams. But the good news?

It’s a fun system to mock.

Below are 10 college bowl game names. Can you spot the real from the fake?

(The answer key is at the bottom of this article). No Googling!

1/10 1. Hornbeck Offshore Services Big Easy Bowl A New Orleans bowl game featuring teams from the Big Ten and SEC. Photo: Grant Halverson (Getty Images)

2/10 2. Delaware Bowl Presented by Total Wine And More Usually, this game pits the best New England team against a quality opponent from the MAC. Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

3/10 3. Cheez-It Bowl Big 12 vs. Pac 12 matchup that is played in Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

4/10 4. MicronPC.com Bowl A Floridian tradition that's bounced around from Miami to Orlando. Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)



5/10 5. Dollar General Bowl Formerly named after GoDaddy.com. Photo: Michael Chang (Getty Images)

6/10 6. Royal Stag Key West Bowl A MAC vs. Conference USA matchup that's more known for partying than play on the field. Photo: Marc Serota (Getty Images)

7/10 7. Taco Bell Bowl An ACC vs. independent team matchup in the heart of Dixie. Photo: Loren Orr (Getty Images)

8/10 8. Wisconsin's Best Sartori Cheese Bowl The most popular brand of cheese in "America's Dairyland" headlines this little-known bowl wonder. Photo: Ezra Shaw (Getty Images)



9/10 9. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Played in the heart of Texas, this bowl features the Mountain West vs. the ACC. Photo: Cooper Neill (Getty Images)

10/10 10. Red Box Bowl Played in the same stadium as an NFL franchise with 5 Super Bowl titles. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

FAKE (Real name inspired by the “Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.”) FAKE (Name inspired by the real “New Mexico Bowl Presented by Progressive.”) REAL REAL (Only from 1999-2000. Now it’s called the “Camping World Bowl.”) REAL FAKE (Inspired by the “Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl.”) FAKE (Unless you want to eat it.) FAKE (Inspired by the “Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.”) REAL REAL

Thanks for playing!

We can’t wait for the St. Louis Toasted Ravioli Arch City Bowl Presented By Anheuser Busch.

