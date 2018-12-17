Weekday Detox Tricks To Keep Your Liver Going Strong Through The Holidays

Photo: Betsie Van der Meer (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest, you’re probably overindulging. Most people do during the holidays. Instead of pretending like you’re not existing on Christmas cookies and spiked punch, you should be realistic. Of course, splurging during the holidays will haunt you and your waistline next year. Implementing a few changes during the week can act as a detox.

These changes will make all the difference in how you look and feel by the time 2019 arrives. That way, you won’t wonder if all the extra bloat is from your drinking or just how much garbage you’ve been eating. Everything in moderation and you’ll glide right through the holidays.

1/7 Intermittent Fasting If you find yourself staying up late and eating junk food after a night out with friends, don't stress. The tactics used with intermittent fasting will save your waistline in the long run. Here's how it works. Typically you have your last meal around 8 p.m. After this time, you will not eat at all for the next 16 hours. You can go ahead and drink as much water as you want. That means you'll start eating around noon the next day. This will jump start your metabolism so all the gross stuff you ate over the weekend won't hang on your midsection. If you keep this up during the week, you can enjoy your life like a regular degenerate during the week. Photo: Everydayplus (Getty Images)

2/7 Infrared Sauna Sweat. It. Out. Ever drink so much that you smell like vodka the next day? Dude, you gotta get with the program. The lights used in the sauna slowly raise your temperature, so you sweat out and detox everything you've done to get on Santa's naughty list. Photo: BSIP/UIG (Getty Images)

3/7 Apple Cider Vinegar People love apple cider vinegar because it curbs cravings, reduces appetite, and helps the body burn fat. The taste can be a bit much so dilute 1 to 2 tablespoons of it in a glass of water. You can also add a little honey to help it go down. Do this in the morning when you wake up and you'll notice that your body bouncing back from a night of partying, faster than ever. Photo: ThamKC (Getty Images)

4/7 Lemon and Hot Water First of all, consuming water will change the way your body behaves when you're treating it poorly. Consuming enough water makes sure that your kidney and liver function properly. Likewise, sipping warm lemon water through the day will alkalize your body, speed your metabolism, and halt the cravings that made you read this article in the first place. Photo: Trumzz (Getty Images)



5/7 Dandelion Tea Drinking dandelion tea detoxes the liver because dandelion is a natural diuretic. Thanks to this, it helps eliminate toxins quickly. Not only that, it also strengthens your immune system and balances your blood sugar, which will come in handy after you're done eating all the holiday sweets. Dandelion tea can be found in the tea section of your grocery store. So now you have no excuse but to drink it. Photo: Madeleine_Steinbach (Getty Images)

6/7 Yoga Yoga is a great way to restore the balance between your body and mind. Plus, it will make you sweat, and sweating, as we already know, is a great way to detox. If you want to up your game, sign up for a Bikram hot yoga class. You will sweat more than you have in your life and will leave class feeling renewed. Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)

7/7 Go Meatless If you're binging on cookies and garbage this holiday season, don't stress. Overindulging on sweets and fatty foods isn't good for you in the long run. However, one way to combat your post-cocktail food decisions is by going meatless. On the nights of the week when you're at home, eat simple vegetarian meals. This will reset your body, giving it the nutrients and fiber it desperately needs. Photo: Enrique Díaz / 7cero (Getty Images)

What tips do you have for reviving your body after overindulging during the holidays? Let us know in the comments!