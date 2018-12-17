Living / Fun / Food & Drink / Life Hacks

Weekday Detox Tricks To Keep Your Liver Going Strong Through The Holidays

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Betsie Van der Meer (Getty Images)

Let’s be honest, you’re probably overindulging. Most people do during the holidays. Instead of pretending like you’re not existing on Christmas cookies and spiked punch, you should be realistic. Of course, splurging during the holidays will haunt you and your waistline next year. Implementing a few changes during the week can act as a detox.

These changes will make all the difference in how you look and feel by the time 2019 arrives. That way, you won’t wonder if all the extra bloat is from your drinking or just how much garbage you’ve been eating. Everything in moderation and you’ll glide right through the holidays.

Stay calm: 5 Self-Care Strategies To Get You Through The Holidays

Detox hacks: Revive Your Liver With These Tips & Tricks

What tips do you have for reviving your body after overindulging during the holidays? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.