The Mandatory 2018 Hall of Shame: 20 of This Year’s Biggest Fails
Photo: sturti (Getty Images)
It’s been quite a year overflowing with news — good, bad and fake. While many of the stories to come out of 2018 have been highly inspiring, there have been just as many fails (alright, a lot more fails). At the end of each year, we like to highlight some of those biggest fails, and with that, we present the mother of all holiday gifts: The Mandatory 2018 Hall of Shame. Pace yourself, there are plenty of laughs herein to cover you for the Christmas season.
Mandatory 2018 Hall of Fame: Our 20 Most Inspired Stories
1/20
Guns Might Not Be The Best Employee Christmas Gift After All
While some folks stock up on holiday cheer and presents, one office gives the gift that keeps on giving in this country for Christmas. See the story...
Photo: inhauscreative (Getty Images)
2/20
C’mon Guys: Pilot Nearly Crashes Plane While Vaping
As if vaping wasn't douchey enough, we've got "professionals" flying planes and doing it. See the story...
Photo: master1305 (Getty Images)
3/20
Naked Man Arrested At Planet Fitness For Thinking It Was ‘Judgement Free Zone’
For those of us planning to get gym memberships for the new year, the rest of us will stay home thanks to stories like this. See the story...
Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP (Getty Images)
4/20
Drunk Guy Barrels Into Cockpit, Swiftly Gets Booted Off Plane
The entitlement of flying passengers takes on a whole new meaning when alcohol and a low cell phone battery meet. See the story...
Photo: David McNew (Getty Images)
5/20
Snack Attack | Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Send Lil Xan To The Hospital
The rap game isn't what it used to be. Whereas rappers used to go to hospitals with red-stained shirts, now they're orange. See the story...
Photo: Zachary Mazur (Getty Images)
6/20
C’mon Guys: Dad Uses Toddler to Steal Prizes From Vending Machine
Some people will do anything to get where they want in life, even if that means using their child to sneak in. See the story...
Photo: Natalie Healeas / EyeEm (Getty Images)
7/20
Weatherman Dominated By Hurricane Florence (Until Two Bros Stroll By)
Fake news is real, but theatrical news is the best, especially during hurricane season. See the story...
Photo: Marcus Yam (Getty Images)
8/20
C’mon Guys: Crossing Guard Faked Down Syndrome to Get Bathed and Diaper Changed
The world is littered with liars and con artists, but this is the most disturbing con of all. See the story...
Photo: asiseeit (Getty Images)
9/20
Toy Guns Left By Paraguay Thieves in ‘Most Embarrassing’ Robbery
At a time when gun laws are being scrutinized more than ever, some clever thieves went viral when they pulled an embarrassing stunt. See this Danny Ocean-esque story...
Photo: NORBERTO DUARTE / Stringer (Getty Images)
10/20
Drunk Man Mistakenly Falls Asleep In Parents’ Former Home
We've all had nights with a few too many in our bellies, but this young man took things to the next level. See the story...
Photo: Mauro Fermariello/Science Photo Library (Getty Images)
11/20
Couple Has Sex The ‘Wrong Way’ For Years, Husband Becomes National Treasure
This man became a shocking role model by "accident" when he spent years having the "wrong" sex with his wife. See the story...
Photo: picture alliance / Contributor (Getty Images)
12/20
Doctors Ate Lego Heads For This Crappy Study
While cancer, climate change and seeds in lemons plague the world, these doctors were busy eating Legos. See the story...
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)
13/20
C’mon, Guys: Dude Steals Date’s Car To Take Her Godsister To The Movies
The world of modern dating is a fascinating one, riddled with bad experiences. But sometimes we're amazed just how bad. See the story...
At the Drive-in Movie. Photo: Jewelsy (Getty Images)
14/20
Maine Grandma Is Making a Crapload Off Art Made of Moose Poop
Art is known as being subjective, but where do we draw the line? Trinkets made of shit seems like a good place to start. See the story...
Photo: Moose, Alces alces Adult Males, Ontario, Canada (Getty Images)
15/20
Nazi-Era Plane Crashes on California Freeway, Confirms Nazis Are Terrible at Everything
Nazis already had a pretty bad rep, especially with their recent reboot. This pilot, in particular, didn't help. See the story...
Photo: Zeferli (Getty Images)
16/20
California DMV Worker Admits To Sleeping On The Job For Over 4 Years
"Sleeping on the job" was more of an expression until now. See the story...
Photo: halbergman (Getty Images)
17/20
Novelist Who Penned ‘How To Murder Your Husband’ Accused Of Murdering Husband
This novelist rewrote the definition of "irony." See the story...
Photo: CaseyHillPhoto (Getty Images)
18/20
‘Paranormal Investigator’ Fired Bullets At Home Intruder He Says Was A Ghost
This ghostbuster would be out of a job before Dan Aykroyd can make another bad sequel. See the story...
Photo: shadow of a stranger (Getty Images)
19/20
Man Falls Into Black Hole At Anish Kapoor Art Exhibit
When you go to an art show, you imagine wine and scintillating conversation, but this guy went for the black hole. See the story...
Photo: @mickaelnogal (Instagram)
20/20
Thieves Steal Nearly $100K Worth Of Ramen In All-Time Noodle Heist
They say if you're going to steal something, make it count. What could be better than a lifetime supply of noodles? See the story...
Photo: Vincent Besnault (Getty Images)
Don’t go anywhere, not without these: The Mandatory 2018 Traveler’s Camping Guide to the Holidays