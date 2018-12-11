Living / Girls / Fun / Style

Victoria’s Secret Says Au Revoir To Adriana Lima After 20 Years

by Sabrina Cognata
Photo: Timur Emek / Contributor (Getty Images)

Adriana Lima recently said goodbye to her Victoria’s Secret family when she walked her final runway show. The 20-year veteran became an Angel in 1997 and quickly became one of our favorite models of all time. When Adriana wore her first set of Angel wings, she was following in the footsteps of icons like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen, and Heidi Klum. Now, she joins them in bidding the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show farewell.

As for her plans for the future, she told People Magazine that she will enjoy some time off while shifting her focus to her philanthropy. Adriana’s finally joined the ranks of other former models leaving behind a body of work you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Revisit the greatest moments of her career before you watch her grace the VS runway for the very last time.

