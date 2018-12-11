Fun

Mandatory Hall of Fame 2018

by Erica Rivera
Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

It’s the end of the year, that time when we look back and reflect on the accomplishments of the past 12 months and set new goals. Here at Mandatory, we’re proud of what we’ve done in 2018 and want to review the best of the best with you in our Mandatory Hall of Fame.

While we know how much you love our weekly funny photos, GIFsmemes, and tweets, we want to go beyond a good laugh. We also want to share outstanding and inspiring stories that motivate us to be better, give back, and do more good in the world.

Come along with us as we remember the stories that stimulated our minds and touched our hearts. (It’s cheesy, but it’s true.)

Here’s to another great year with you, Mandatory faithful!

Looks as good as it sounds: The Best Album Covers of 2018

Can’t we all just get along: Best Musical Artist Feuds of 2018

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.