Playlist | The Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2018

Photo: Burak Cingi / Contributor (Getty Images)

For the first time ever, hip-hop outranked rock as the most consumed music genre in the U.S. according to a Nielsen report. Mandatory’s Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2018 shows the growth of the genre, which has been dominated by Drake, Lil’ Wayne, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

A number of breakout artists went big-time (Tekashi69, Lil Peep, Juice Wrld, and the late XXXTentacion) while other familiar names (Cardi B, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor) made the leap to the top of the charts.