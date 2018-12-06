Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-6-18
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
What were you thinking about 10 seconds ago? See, it's spot on.
I never want to leave this kitchen.
As if flying wasn't scary enough.
Holidays are rough on everyone, even the big guy.
I hate that kids are funnier than me.
Just the holiday sack we were hoping for. Stack, we meant stack.
No, but you are an alcoholic. Luckily, everyone is this time of year.
Can't decide if this is a good dog or a bad dog.
Ultimate Shitty Infectious Christmas Song Throw-Down.
Let's see what other things we can light on fire that can become household items.
It's true.
Damn Aussies with their perfect hair and fancy wind machines.
Honestly, probably tastes the same.
After years of ruined trees and sappy carpets, it's finally going to be a cat's Christmas nightmare.
Oh, like you've never taken free drugs from an overused actor in a dark room with terrible interior design taste.
