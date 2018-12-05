Cold-Weather Style: No Marshmallow Men This Winter

Photo: Amazon

Staying warm in frigid temperatures can be tough, especially if you’re trying to nail cold-weather style. Puffy coats may keep you toasty, but they make the people wearing them look like Missy Elliot in “The Rain” music video. No matter what you think, puffy coats end up making you look like you’re wearing a stylized garbage bag.

There’s just so much that outwear can do to elevate your overall look. Instead of looking like a human marshmallow, consider how long lines will make you look leaner or how a shearling lining can up your rugged factor. With a little effort, you can not only look better but feel warmer. If you’re ready to leave the dark side of winter coats, keep reading.

1/8 Yeokou's Vintage Sherpa Lined Shearling Corduroy Trucker Jacket If you fancy yourself a sort of Dazed & Confused fellow, Yeokou's Vintage Sherpa Lined Shearling Corduroy Trucker Jacket will highlight your personal brand. It's not crazy expensive and won't last a lifetime, but it will keep you warm and stylish. It comes in a ton of fun colors, but runs a little small, so size up. Photos: Amazon

2/8 Invachi's Slim Fit Winter Coat with Detachable Scarf If you're the kind of person who's always leaving your scarf behind, Invachi's Winter Coat with Detachable Scarf will change your life. You can look hyper slick in this winter coat while managing to get your scarf home at the end of a long night. Not only that, it comes in four colors with matching scarves including grey, light grey, tan, and coffee. Go forth, be warm, and party. Photos: Amazon

3/8 Wantdo's Winter Cotton Jacket with Fur Hood People who travel to a variety of winter climates need a coat that offers a bit of versatility. Wantdo Men's Winter Cotton Jacket With Fur Hood is exactly that. It has a detachable fur hood in case you need to go from frigid temperatures to a more mild winter. The coat himself isn't terribly thick and won't make you sweat in gross places if you wear it in Los Angeles. It comes in black, khaki, and Army green with a variety of pockets to store everything you need. Photos: Amazon

4/8 Forthery's Double Breasted Overcoat There's something to be said about a man who really can nail a sleek look. Nothing could be further from the puffy jacket than Forthery's Double Breasted Overcoat. If you're really looking for something that's classic with clean lines, this is the coat for you, especially if you have a sort of Draco Malfoy fantasy you're trying to nail this winter. 10/10. Would tell you to buy again and again. Photos: Amazon



5/8 Vcansion's Winter Fleece Windproof Wool Jacket Vcansion's Winter Fleece Windproof Wool Jacket is made for the stylish modern man with a rugged sensibility. If you're planning to layer, make sure you size up, otherwise this can get a little snug. The coat uses no animal products, so if you're trying to avoid animal products, this is an even better buy. Photos: Amazon

6/8 Chouyatou's Gentle Band Collar Single Breasted Pea Coat Chouyatou's Gentle Band Collar Single Breasted Pea Coat has a trendy tailored look expected from a much more expensive jacket. It's sleek lines are complemented with a masculine fabric. If you need a coat that will work just as well when you're riding with your motorcycle gang as it would a work party, this is the one for you. It comes in a wide variety of colors, but can run a little small, so size up. Photos: Amazon

7/8 Wantdo's Cotton Stand Collar Front Zipper Jacket Don't be deceived by Wantdo's Cotton Stand Collar Front Zipper Jacket. It's the perfect go-between if you're dealing with warmer days and frigid nights, like when you're visiting the desert. If you're looking for a simple jacket that will keep you warm without any big embellishments, this is the one for you. Photos: Amazon

8/8 Wantdo's Stand Collar Pea Coat Wantdo's Stand Collar Pea Coat is totally slick. It's got a sort of dressed up utilitarian feel that's perfect for the minimalist who wants to jazz things up a bit. The stand collar is crazy popular right now and creates a crisp silhouette that lengthens your neck. It's got a tapered waistline so this is better if you've got a leaner figure. Also, the zipper enclosure will keep you warm while trekking around from party to party this holiday season. Photos: Amazon

What about you? Do you prefer a sleeker winter coat or are you about the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man life?