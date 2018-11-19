5 Ways To Tie A Scarf So You Won’t Look Like A Schmuck This Winter

A 21st Century dude needs a 21st Century sense of style. Part of that is knowing how to dress for the elements in what is becoming an increasingly unstable weather system. Keeping warm doesn’t have to mean you look like a schmuck. One of the best accessories to pull together a winter look while keeping you toasty is the scarf. And we’re going to show you five ways to wear it that won’t make you seem like a fashion-forward fool.

That way, when the Polar Vortex hits this winter, you’ll be ready to impress and bundled up, a real recipe for success.

The Wrap Around

The Wrap Around is about the simplest way to wear a scarf. You likely see men wearing scarves like this in less chilly temperatures. It works with big thick scarves in the winter as well as lighter ones in the summer.

To achieve this look, you just need to wrap your scarf around your neck a couple of times. The idea is to make sure the bulk is evenly dispersed so that you don’t look like you’ve wrapped a towel around your neck. Unless that’s your thing, then by all means, do it.

The Minimalist

The Minimalist is both the easiest and chicest way to wear a scarf. However, it’s not the warmest. You literally just let it hang there and look good. This also means that you should really consider the scarf you’re wearing and how you’re wearing it.

Try an entirely monochromatic look, all black or that heather grey that’s super big this season. Then top it off with a brightly colored, jewel-toned scarf. This will give depth to your look without making you seem like you’re trying too hard.

The Gentlemen’s Knot

This tried and true method of wearing a scarf is perhaps the best way to bundle up when it’s cold outside. To nail The Gentlemen’s Knot, fold your scarf in half and hang it around your neck. Then, loop the loose end through the folded side and tuck that into your jacket. This works with pretty much any kind of scarf that can be folded and is always a chic way to stay warm.

The Executive

The Executive is pretty simple. You literally fold your scarf in front of your chest like an ascot. This could be kind of douchey except you will never wear it without your coat like the doofus pictured above. That said, the way it falls flat in front gives a nice dimension when worn with a winter coat or a blazer. Making you appear like a man about town when you smoked resin just before leaving the house.

The Basic

Basic bros have a flair for pulling off the simplest looks in a way that seems extravagant. Which is why we call this look The Basic. Basically, all you have to do to make it work is tuck it into your coat like it’s a flamboyant collar. However, the basic bro knows that the trick to being basic is not really trying at all.

Is there another way you prefer to wear a scarf that doesn’t look like a sloppy noose? Let us know in the comments!