The Best Ways You Can Send Help for California Fire Disaster Relief

Photo: Sandy Huffaker (Getty)

Between a mass shooting and the amount of relentless fire, California has had it pretty rough this last week. But as the wildfires continue to burn, the need for supplies for both victims and firefighters only grows with them. For those of you who feel helpless and want to send more than just thoughts and prayers, here are a few quick ways you can help in form of donations, supplies and volunteer opportunities.

LAFD Foundation (@LAFDfoundation)

Visit them on Instagram (link above) or go to SupportLAFD.org to support firefighters and first responders who have worked endlessly with the California fire and are extremely low on sleep, water and supplies. Donations will go towards hydration packs, sunscreen and much more.

Photo: David McNew (Getty)

Animal Hope & Wellness (@AnimalHopeAndWellness)

If you have animals in the area, they have an evacuation team that can help. Contact them on social or donate.

Ventura County Humane Society (@hsvc_ojai) is accepting animals. You can also donate pet supplies and money to @vanderpumpdogs.

Together Rising (@together.rising)

Donate (specify for California fires) to Together Rising and all of the money will go to its aid (without anyone taking a chunk).

Red Cross (@AmericanRedCross)

The American Red Cross is accepting volunteers, but it’s as easy as texting “CAWILDFIRES” to 90999. Or donate on the site.

Haven Humane Society (@HavenHumaneSociety)

Direct Relief (@DirectRelief)

Only a small amount of large fires have been contained while the death toll continues to rise. Donate here to Direct Relief.

Baby to Baby ( @Baby2Baby

Donate to its Target registry.