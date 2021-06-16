Cook Your Meat the Smart Way With the MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer

Now that it’s BBQ season and the pandemic has seemingly taken a shift the hell away from us, it’s time to have a responsible amount of your buds over to grill up some ribeyes the wholesome, definitely not rated X way. Make sure you never have overcooked food with The MeatStick X: Wireless Meat Thermometer on sale for 20% off just in time for Father’s Day.

Alright meat lovers, here’s what you get with this little kitchen helper: not just a meat thermometer, this dishwasher and deep fryer safe little buddy uses fancy schmancy algorithms to calculate the time it takes for the meat to get from the grill to your plate so you can enjoy decadence sliding down your gullet. The dual temperature sensors monitor both the ambient and internal temperature of the meat, meaning it’ll never be charred to the bone on the outside, but raw on the inside. And, get this, if all of that wasn’t cool enough, the MeatStick X has, wait for it, Bluetooth technology. This extends the wireless range of up to 260 feet and makes sure everything is synced and ready to give you all of the info you need on your food. The cool news? You can use up to eight of these sticks at once and still have perfectly baked deliciousness cooked the smart way. And, with a 24-hour charge, this stick ensures you can do a fast flash or a slow roast and still have perfect results.

But what if you want to watch your meats from afar? Yeah, this baby has you covered. The MeatStick app, which works with most Smartphones, will let you know how that roast is doing, even if you’re inside, uh, making room for it. That means you could be anywhere in the house and still have a perfectly cooked steak ready when you want it. Just do us a favor and don’t be stupid with an open flame, you’ll always lose.