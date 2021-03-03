Grab These Smart Microphones For Your Next Voiceover Gig

These days, it seems like people will do anything to go viral. One thing influencers-in-the-making don’t consider is the quality of their audio, so you’re gonna need some sweet gear to get the best sound. Don’t worry — the SmartMike+ True Wireless Stereo Mic has you covered.

Ready to be the songbird of a generation for up to six hours per charge? This nifty device is the perfect gift for vloggers, streamers, musicians, influencers, or any other type of content creator in your life (that includes you). Simply connect the mic to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the companion app to capture high-quality audio. You can combine that audio with your footage using your favorite video editing app to make even established TikTok stars bow down to.

Speaking of other apps, this mic can go into T/R mode to work with your streaming app of choice, acting as a receiver when connected to your phone. Now you can dance, sing, record ASMR, or sing sultry lullabies everywhere you go with just one click.

While the mic itself will put your creations a cut above the rest, you’ll also want to check out its pal, the SmartMike+ Unidirectional Mic Add-On, for ultimate on-the-go sound. This little plug-in mic picks up the audio you intend to capture while reducing and rejecting background distractions for clearer recordings. The mic can also be used independently, so you can multitask while taking important calls.

Don’t just take our word for it. The Gadgeteer calls the SmartMike+ True Wireless Stereo Mic “outstanding,” and it earned its spot as an Amazon’s Choice product with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, the Unidirectional Mic Add-On was a 2020 CES Innovation Award Honoree and boasts 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon. TL;DR: these mics are badass.

Get the SmartMike+ True Wireless Stereo Mic for $125 (Reg. $159) With code MICROPHONE14. Interested in stepping it up a notch? Get the SmartMike+ Unidirectional Mic Add-On for $30.99 (Reg $49) with code MICROPHONE9.

Prices subject to change.