Does Your Morning Pick-Me-Up Need Some Pizzaz? CBD Coffee Could Do the Trick

While CBD used to be stigmatized and catered strictly to stoners, it has gotten a little facelift since distancing itself from high amounts of THC (make no mistake, THC-packed wacky tobaccy still makes people turn into stone cold weirdos sometimes). More and more people are turning to CBD to keep them leveled these days, and while we know you might still be on the fence, we think it’s time you join the party. There’s plenty of ways to get your daily CBD in, but if you’re a newbie, a skeptic, or someone that just enjoys their morning cup of joe with a kick, we think Balance Coffee 160mg CBD will do just the trick.

So, in terms of finding the perfect middleman between that caffeine tweak and the zen you need to start your day, this blend mixes the highest-quality coffee beans from farmers around the world and naturally processed industrial CBD, which is just fancy lingo for all the best stuff a high-functioning coffee freak can buy. For up to three cups a day, you can enjoy a full hemp and arabica blend loaded with 160 mg of CBD and rich notes of pear, brown sugar, and floral, which is more than the schlub at your old local coffee bar can say for his brew. You save precious time by not having to futz with CBD drops, pills, or flowers early in the AM just by brewing coffee like you do every morning, which we think is cause for your boss to slip you some more vacation time (not included: the courage to ask your boss for more vacation time).