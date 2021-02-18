Need an Extra Hand Doing That DIY Project? The Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler Should Do The Trick

The past year has given us a lot of time to give our abode some serious zhuzh. Whether you redid the home office, made your basement into a virtual classroom, or just blew out some walls in your laundry room as a safe place to drink away the existential dread, chances are, this year has made you a regular old Tool Time Tim Allen. That said, some of your design choices are, well, flawed. Yes, that floating shelf is très chic, but it would look better if it were actually straight. You used your Pop’s old measuring tape for that one, didn’t you? Yeah, we can tell, and it’s bad. Step up your tool game the futuristic way with this Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler.

Not the 12″ wooden variety you’re used to, this futuristic ruler works by, get this, rolling across a surface. With just one quick zoom, this digital ruler measures curves, lines, and a variety of surfaces. In seconds, your measurements are displayed on a bright, energy-efficient OLED screen. Need to forgo feet and inches, and measure in the metric system? No sweat – the Rollova is compatible with many major units of length. And, to sweeten the deal, it’s super tiny and fits right on your keychain with the included leather carrying case, so you can measure just about everywhere – except maybe not the bedroom, especially if you live down under *pun intended*.

Ditching your ol’ reliable handy dandy measuring tool sounds daunting, because it’s what you’re used to, but 1,598 backers on Kickstarter raised $105,015 to persuade you otherwise. That’s a lot of people spending less time finding another sucker to hold the other end of the tape and more time doing much needed home reno.

Get the Rollova 2.0 Digital Ruler for $76.95 (Reg. $89).

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.