Prepare For Your Next Game Night With This Power Hour Tower Adult Party Game (Whenever The Hell That Will Be)

While the past year has given you time to do some very, uh, existential thinking, you haven’t really done anything worth mentioning since last March. COVID has kept us in our bedrooms, home offices, kitchens, and anywhere else where people aren’t. This may last a while longer, but when we get back to normal, you should have something planned for the crew to enjoy as part of a congratulatory celebration for being decent human beings and staying home safe. Yes, booze could and probably should be involved, but what about entertainment outside of the ol’ red solo cup and card game debauchery? We’ve got you covered with the Power Hour Tower Adult Party Game for hours of fun doing weird crap with the people you love.

Not like those other block games, this one is way more *adulty*. All 48 wooden blocks in the tower feature a unique challenge, game, or task that you and your buds have to tackle in order to win. Pulling a block from the tower puts you on the hook to do things like booze up, tell that cringe-worthy college story (you know the one), or take a dare to do whatever it is the tower has in store for you. And, in case your friends try and play coy, this game also comes with a rule sheet that keeps them in check. Not having crippling anxiety is so 2019, so being a sideline player to this game is not an option anymore, which means you might as well just pull a block and hope for the best while playing this excruciatingly hilarious game for hours.

If you’re over 21 and looking for some fun, get the Power Hour Tower Adult Party Game for $32.99 (Reg. $34).

