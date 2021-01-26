Finish Your Day Off With a Bold Brew in This Coffee Cup Beer Cozy

Ah yes, just you, a perfect weekend, and a laundry list of chores that prevent you from getting your drink on, awesome. We’re not saying taking your favorite adult beverage to your kid’s little league game is a necessity, we’re just saying that you could, theoretically. But you don’t want to be uncouth about it, nor do you want to be judged by the entire neighborhood parents’ Facebook group. Conceal all your favorite canned drinks from prying eyes wherever you may find yourself, like waiting in line for groceries, on that extended-family Zoom hang you couldn’t get out of, or tailgates (lol, just kidding) with The Trinken Lid: Hidden Coffee Cup Beer Cozy.

If you need a way to sip, sip, hooray in a covert way, here’s the tea: this cup seals flawlessly with a tight silicone gasket and secretly hides your can of booze (or soda, for those of us raging against atrocious stadium prices), from 12oz to 17oz. Just click the cap onto the top of your can connect the lid to the cap and, bada bing bada boom, you’ve got yourself a cup of bee—we mean…coffee, nothing more than a cup of coffee to see here.

Wanna ditch the can? No sweat. This cup works as its own drinking vessel, too, so you don’t have to admit there’s actually a rosé spritzer in there. Grab one now for yourself and a few more for all those degenerate friends of yours trying to keep their drinks under wraps.

The Trinken Lid: Hidden Coffee Cup Beer Cozy usually runs for $31, but it can be yours for $25.99, an 18% discount.

