Give Spam Callers the Finger With This Hilarious Blocker App

Because of the zeitgeist the decade has cultivated for us so far, we have a feeling you don’t need something to be mad about today. So instead, how about something that can help remove some of that daily rage? Say … a way to get back at all those asshat robo callers, telemarketers, scammers, and spam texters who won’t leave you the hell alone. Never hear about expiring-yet-non-existent car warranties or false claims that the IRS needs your social security number ever again with The RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker.

A program that eliminates 99% of spam calls, RoboKiller’s predictive call blocking algorithm intercepts any incoming spam call in less than 0.01 second, so you’re never interrupted during important business meetings, conferences with your kid’s teacher, or your 18th episode in a Jeopardy binge.

If you’re worried the telemarketers won’t take the hint, RoboKiller’s Answer Bots spend a good amount of time convincing the agent or caller they are on the phone with a real human, which is our favorite kind of irony.

As for the important tech stuff, this program ensures automatic protection from RoboKiller’s global scammer blacklist of over 500 million known phone scams. Other features include the ability to adjust your levels of call blocking, pause call blocking, create block and allow lists, and secure full protection from targeted neighbor spoofing spam calls—you know the ones; they all look like they’re coming from a phone number eerily similar to your own. How about texts? How about yes. This program eliminates 95% of spam texts to boot. How’s that for a personal assistant?

See what NBC, Engadget, Wired, Ars Technica, and News Tonight are raving about. The RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker: 2-Year Subscription usually runs for $79, but it can be yours for $49.99, a 37% discount.

Prices subject to change.

