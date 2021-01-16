Have Your Meat and Grill it Too With the SteakMaster Gas Grill

We’re not sure if there’s a feeling better than cutting into a savory, drippy, buttery piece of steak after a long day of doing, uh, quarantine centric activities. And, while you’ve eaten some pretty hearty ribeyes in your day, you’re pretty sure you can one-up any fancy, definitely not maggot-infested restaurant out there if only you had the right tools. There is a boatload of rubs and spatulas you can collect, but only one real grill for your need to feed. Congratulations, you have officially found the mecca of meats! Offering The SteakMaster Gas Grill for your approval.

This baby is sturdy in size and packs an actual (not really) kick to the teeth when it comes to givin’ you the meat sweats. Let’s put it this way: your wimpy grill cooks meat over a longer period at around 750˚F, which, whatever, we guess. This monster? It produces around 1,500°F of intense heat in the proximity of the ceramic burner to keep the moisture in, which means you’re getting the juiciest NY strip this side of cowtown. The variable temperature control automatically adjusts the heat by changing the speed of the fans. The best part? Multiple cooking zones, meaning space for your meat and space for something that wishes it was meat.

2021 has already seared us on both sides—may as well eat like a king while you still can. The SteakMaster Gas Grill, which includes a top tray, bottom tray, grill rack, grill lifting tool, 4″ gas hose, pressure regulator, and instruction manual, usually runs for $399, but you can get it here for $299.99, for a savings of 24%.

