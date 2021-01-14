If You’re Not Stoked About This Flexible Barbell Set + On-Demand Workouts, Do You Even Lift?

Fact: We have more in common with squirrels today than we did a year ago. We’re both kinda chubby and both love hoarding food (let’s hope the relationship ends there). Cute, but also it might be time to work out the 2020 kinks. Instead of risking it all on shared gym equipment or dealing with overzealous competition, bring the badass to your basement (or studio apartment) with this seriously versatile barbell set that comes with unlimited workouts.

The Axle Bundle: Barbell and Personalized Weight Set with Annual Live Unlimited Livestream and On-Demand Workouts has everything you need to get that pain cave vibe going at home without having to convert an existing space into fitness center.

At just 55″ long and 11.2 pounds, this Olympic barbell is easier to maneuver and store yet still perfect for traditional moves like the bench press, front squat, and deadlift. Pop on the 19″ wheels to use the bar for ab rollouts, hamstring curls, and more—plus make plate loading a hell of a lot easier. If the 2.5-pounders aren’t enough for you, that’s no prob because you can use any Olympic weight plate up to 2kg on this bar. It also comes with a strength band to add even more versatility and a foot anchor for ultimate body movement. Need to take it on the road or stash it in a closet? This barbell is collapsible, so you really have no excuses about not having enough storage space.

As if the system wasn’t enough, when you pick up the Axle barbell it comes with unlimited workouts for a year. Download the Axel app for a huge library of on-demand workouts and mobility exercises, as well as live classes.

Make the transition from cookie-eating pants to, like, jeans with help from this sweet Axle barbell bundle that includes live and on-demand workouts while it’s on sale for $299.99, a savings of 22%.

