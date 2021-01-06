Need a Wireless Charger, Mousepad, Coaster, and Wrist Pillow in One? Meet the TaskPad

OK, we get it, working from home is sufficiently harder than working from the office. We were going to say something spicy here, but this has been going on since last March, so we’re fresh out of WFH snark. Because you’ve given yourself creative liberties (AKA participated in slobbish home office behavior), it’s clear that reintegrating as an organized, productive member of your team might be an uphill battle. We know pants have become somewhat of a social construct in your house, but it’s time to act more like a professional and less like an intern by upgrading your home workspace. We’ll start you off slow: grab this KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad to zhoosh up your desk efficiently while still rocking 9–5 pajama-chic.

So, what is the KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad? It’s a 10-watt power bank, coaster, track pad, and comfort cushion all in one. Charge your phone, earbuds, Apple Watch, or any of your favorite accessories on the same water- and stain-resistant, anti-scratch pad you would set your fresh cup of tea on while typing away on those spreadsheets. Your mouse, keyboard, and accessories all fit nicely tucked away over a sheet of office elegance.

The pièce de résistance? It’s made of micro-textured comfort-cushioned PU leather, which means your wrists get a lil pillow while you grind out those TPS reports. Think of it as an aesthetic stepping stone on the path towards peak professionalism and away from having hour-long conversations with your dog.

The KeySmart TaskPad Wireless Charging Desk Pad, which also includes a USB-C power cable, usually runs for $119, but it’s yours for $89.99, a 25% discount.

