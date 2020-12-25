Tell the Polar Vortex Where to Stick It With These Winter Essentials

Ah yes, winter: a time for gettin’ all snuggly with your beau (not this year) and spreading all around merriment (also not this year). So this winter is for the birds, but if you’re going to live somewhere where the air hurts your face, the very least you can do is stay cozy. Snag one of these on-sale cold-weather essentials for you or someone you love and stay extra toasty until the snow melts. And, for the next two days, you’ll score all of these products for an extra 15% off with code MERRY15.

Knit Touchscreen Gloves

Not even the bitter winter cold can keep you from cynically retweeting pictures of tropical paradises we can’t even travel to. Get The Knit Touchscreen Gloves for $9.34 (Reg. $19) with promo code MERRY15.

Saltnets Snow And Ice Melting Mat

This mat is like rolling out a red carpet, if that red carpet was black and provided melting agent support and assurance you won’t break your ass on sidewalk ice. Get The Saltnets Snow and Ice Melting Mat for $33.99 (Reg. $49) with promo code MERRY15.

Torch 2.0 Coat Heater

Need to feel all warm and fuzzy this winter without the holiday hugs? Just grab this coat warmer for the same effect. Get The Torch 2.0 Coat Heater for $50.99 (Reg. $99) with promo code MERRY15.

Heated Ice Scraper With Flashlight

There’s nothing worse than scraping the ice off your car at 6am before the sun even has a chance to chug its morning cup of joe. Alleviate the stress of scraping in freezing temps with this bad boy. Get The Heated Ice Scraper With Flashlight for $15.29 (Reg. $34) with promo code MERRY15.

Instant Reusable Handwarmers: 10-Pack

Here’s an effective bunch of hand warmers the whole family can get behind (especially Great Aunt Judy, whose fingers are always disturbingly icy). Get The Instant Reusable Handwarmers: 10-Pack for $15.29 (Reg. $25) with promo code MERRY15.

SUSTAIN Sport Heated Scarf

A rechargeable heating pad for your neck, but make it fashion. Get The SUSTAIN Sport Heated Scarf for $68.84 (Reg. $99) with promo code MERRY15.

Classic Magnetic iceScreen™

This cover is constructed with military-grade double waterproof reinforced oxford polyester, which is just science lingo for a fancy mat that negates the need to spend precious time scraping ice off your windows. Get The Classic Magnetic iceScreen™ for $21.24 (Reg. $29) with promo code MERRY15.

Deluxe Magnetic iceScreen™

This snow cover includes a sun reflective side for use through summer, so we’re basically selling you two products in one. You’re welcome. Get The Deluxe Magnetic iceScreen™ for $25.49 (Reg. $34) with promo code MERRY15.

Pickup Truck Magnetic iceScreen™

The same product as above, except this one is extra-large for your plus-size ride. Get The Pickup Truck Magnetic iceScreen™ for $29.74 (Reg. $44) with promo code MERRY15.

Insta Heater 600W Plug-In Wall Heater

We all have at least one extra-cold room in the house; yours just happens to be the home office you use 40 hours a week. Warm up any space for ultimate comfort with this little guy. Get The Insta Heater 600W Plug-In Wall Heater for $21.24 (Reg. $36) with promo code MERRY15.

Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier, and Space Heater: 2-Pack

Winter comes with its fair share of kicks in the teeth, including excessively dry air and an increase in microorganisms, allergens, and dust. Combat it all plus give your house a very zen esthetic with this egg-shaped beaut. The Egloo All-in-1 Oil Diffuser, Humidifier and Space Heater: 2-Pack for $135.96 (Reg. $180) with promo code MERRY15.

Insulated Touchscreen Gloves

These fancy gloves boast a layer of polar fleece to improve insulation, which is more incentive to start the snowboarding vid you’ve been wanting to film. And the touchscreen compatibility makes it easy to answer calls from Samuel or anyone else. Get The Insulated Touchscreen Gloves for $25.48 (Reg. $49) with promo code MERRY15.

Cold-Weather Leather Gloves (Black)

Feelin’ fancy? Here’s an extra set of leather gloves for your artillery. Get The Cold-Weather Leather Gloves (Black) for $29.74 (Reg. $42) with promo code MERRY15.

SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

A lot to unpack with this money-saving heater, but here’s the gist: monitor your heat, room by room, while saving up to 50% on your heating bill and using 30% less energy (which you can monitor through the app). Get The SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $279.61 (Reg. $410) with promo code MERRY15.

NoBendz Snow Shovel

“Oh golly gosh! I just love shoveling snow, breaking my back, and throwing money at my chiropractor directly after!” said no one ever. Sorry doc, but this shovel ensures you get the job done without ever hunching down. Get The NoBendz Snow Shovel for $33.99 (Reg. $49) with promo code MERRY15.

Beanie Jam Bluetooth Knit Hat

If you’re plain ol’ tired of futzing with your earbuds under your hat, boy do we have the solution for you that comes in a lovely shade of Bluetooth. Get The Beanie Jam Bluetooth Knit Hat for $16.99 (Reg. $59) with promo code MERRY15.

Beanie Jam Faux Fur Lined Bluetooth

More Bluetooth hats in different styles for the whole family to love (and listen). Get The Beanie Jam Faux Fur Lined Bluetooth for $16.99 (Reg. $59) with promo code MERRY15.

Winter Touch 3-Finger Touchscreen Gloves

Your three most used fingers are ready for action in these gloves (while staying extra toasty, of course). Get The Winter Touch 3-Finger Touchscreen Gloves for $9.34 (Reg. $44) with promo code MERRY15.

Plug N’ Heat Personal Space Heater

Seasons freezings (get it, like seasons greet…ah, never mind)! This heater plugs into your wall, has 360° rotation and a 2-speed fan, and packs a punch. Get The Plug N’ Heat Personal Space Heater for $25.49 (Reg. $79) with promo code MERRY15.

Caldo Heated Jacket

This puffer jacket has heating panels inside, so taking the dog out to do his thing in the morning doesn’t seem so atrocious. Get The Caldo Heated Jacket for $42.49 (Reg. $249) with promo code MERRY15.

iPM Q9 1,000W Space Heater

This little ball of “flames” provides the same level of warmth you would get from a wood-burning fire without paying for a chimney sweep. Get The iPM Q9 1,000W Space Heater for $50.96 (Reg. $99) with promo code MERRY15.

Cool-to-Touch Digi Heater

This heater does the damn thing to get your room cozy while being cool to the touch so you don’t have to worry about anyone getting a gnarly burn from rubbing up against it, especially if you have toddlers, clumsy partners, or very tail-waggy doggos. Get The Cool-to-Touch Digi Heater for $29.74 (Reg. $69) with promo code MERRY15.

Electric Heated Cotton Vest

We honestly love a good vest. It screams, “I love fashion but I also don’t feel like checking the weather!” No need to scroll through the 10-day forecast, just grab this electric vest and be super cozy at all times. Get The Electric Heated Cotton Vest for $47.59 (Reg. $69) with promo code MERRY15.

Voltheat Avalanche X Heated Gloves

“Honey, will you throw me my gloves? Yes, the rechargeable ones,” is a sentence we thought we’d never say, but here we are. Yep, these hand pants use the most esteemed technology to keep heat in and misery out. Get The Voltheat Avalanche X Heated Gloves for $195.49 (Reg. $269) with promo code MERRY15.

Heated Glove Liners

Wanna get in on the hand-warming party but not ready to chuck your favorite pair of gloves? No sweat, these liners are also temp controlled and last up to 6 hours a charge. Get The Heated Glove Liners for $101.99 (Reg. $139) with promo code MERRY15.

Outrek II Heated Insoles

Heated insoles that fit almost any shoe and are USB chargeable, what in the world will they think of next (hopefully it has something to do with ending the pandemic)?! Get The Outrek II Heated Insoles for $97.74 (Reg. $129) with promo code MERRY15.

Sequoia Unisex Heated Socks

These socks have a heating element to keep your tootsies from freezing off. Get The Sequoia Unisex Heated Socks for $59.49 (Reg. $99) with promo code MERRY15.

2020 Calgary Heated Gloves

So, not only are these some of the best heated gloves on the market, but they’re also touchscreen-sensitive, anti-static, anti-friction, adjustable, and sport a durable leather palm. Get The 2020 Calgary Heated Gloves for $110.49 (Reg. $179) with promo code MERRY15.

Sustain Heated Utility Jacket Lite

Self-heating windproof, waterproof, and stacked with a cool air ventilation system and 13 (yes, THIRTEEN) pockets, this jacket is all you need to fight the chill. Get Sustain Heated Utility Jacket Lite for $263.46 (Reg. $449) with promo code MERRY15.

Sustain Heated Utility Jacket Pro

This jacket has all of these exact features as the above jacket but includes 3M Thinsulate insulation for an extra layer of warmth. Get The Sustain Heated Utility Jacket Pro for $331.46 (Reg. $449) with promo code MERRY15.

