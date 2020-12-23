9 Last-Minute Subscription Gifts to Save Your Ass

Life has become a little loopy. You were sure you snagged a great gift for your most precious friend or family member, but there it is, still sitting in your shopping cart, unpaid for. We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s too late for even the speediest of delivery drivers to make the trip on time. Don’t be that guy; save your own ass and give the gift of instant gratification when you score one of these subscription deals right now before you get distracted again.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition

Need a good stress reliever? How about taking over a full civilization and introducing new technologies to its people while consistently being at war? We’re not offering you a dictatorship, just a dope video game. Get Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition for $29.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 74%.

Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription

On the opposite end of the spectrum, spread joy with some moments of zen to combat a year that completely bulldozed the world. Get The Relax Melodies Meditation App: Lifetime Subscription for 79.99 (Reg. $250), a savings of 68%.

Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles

Need a bottle or two but don’t really feel like getting in the car, going to the liquor store, and spending 4 trillion hours guessing which wine will tickle your friend’s refined palette (one step above boxed wine)? Get the best of the best delivered right to their door. Get The Winc Wine Delivery: $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles for $93.99 (Reg. $155), a savings of 39%.

Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription

Hefty isn’t just the name of a trash bag company anymore, it’s also a way to describe literally every single person practicing appropriate social distancing by staying home and binge eating Cheetos. If you think your friend won’t punch you in the face the minute they can get close enough again, gift them this sweet fitness app. Get The Onyx Home Workout App: Lifetime Subscription for $79.99 (Reg. $300), a savings of 73%.

$50 to Saucey Liquour Delivery

This delivery service gets liquor, wine, beer, or snacks right to your door so you can have one of those classy, bright 1960s martini bars right in the comfort of your own stale, dark, socially distant basement (we’ve all given up on cleaning, no judgement here). Get $50 to Saucey Liquour Delivery for $34.99 (Reg. $50), a savings of 30%.

The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone

This bundle of lifetime subscriptions includes a comprehensive guide to 24 languages, a library of bestselling books abridged to 12 minutes or less, and a secure platform to help your giftee surf the net privately no matter where they are. Get The Social Distancing Lifetime Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone for $179 (Reg. $199), a savings of 75%.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

While we shouldn’t be traveling right now, you can score an all-inclusive program to help your loved one translate 14 languages and prepare for when we can move about the world safely. Get The Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) while it’s on an extra price drop down to $179 (Reg. $399), a savings of 75% for a very limited time.

Knowable Audio Learning Platform: Lifetime Subscription

Build smarts in topics like Business, Entrepreneurship, Career growth, Creativity, Health and wellness, Relationships, Self-improvement, and more with hundreds of expert teachers and one app. Get The Knowable Audio Learning Platform: Lifetime Subscription for $59.99 (Reg. $249), a savings of 75%.

Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Year Subscription

For both those of us who love to read and those of us who are posing as an intellectual to score a post-quarantine date, this app summarizes all of your favorite books in 15 minutes or less via audio. Get The Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Year Subscription for $19.99 (Reg. $90), a savings of 77%.

