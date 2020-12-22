Everything Is Gross; Keep Yourself Protected With This UV Light Sterilizer

You know the saying, “it’s not me; it’s you?” Yeah, it doesn’t just pertain to crappy breakups these days. We’re not saying you’re a slob; we’re saying you and your stuff are covered in other people’s germs. While many things out in the world are gross on a good day, we’re in the thick of a pandemic, and some people just don’t get it. Clean up your phone (at the very least) with The KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer.

In just five minutes, you can sterilize all of your most precious possessions, including your phone, wallet, watch, keys, even some sunglasses will fit in there. With a 15,000-hour lifespan and 75 cycles per charge, this handy dandy tool uses UVC light to blast away 99.9% of creepy-crawly sludge, bacteria, and microorganisms.

Something that packs a punch this hard should be clunky and heavy, right? Nope! This personal housekeeper is portable and lightweight but still fits all phones up to 7″. Whether you’re traveling (lol just kidding), working, or simply want reassurance that you’re doing everything possible to keep clean and tidy, this CleanTray is your go-to.

The grime pile-up on your stuff is just waiting to be zapped away. The KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer, which also comes with a USB-C power cable, usually runs for $79, but it’s yours here for $59.99, a 25% discount.

Prices subject to change

