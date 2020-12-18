This Insane Home Gym Package Featuring Peloton, Mirror, TRX, Bowflex, and More Can Be Yours for $10

Remember when your mom used to tell you that money doesn’t grow on trees? And remember how you still used to whine about not getting a big enough allowance? Well, now you’re the adult and realize that dear old mom was right. This is especially true during these unprecedented times when gyms are mostly closed and the only exercise equipment you can find in stock online has jacked up prices. You could risk it all and hit up some speakeasy gyms or you could enter to win big in The Complete Home Gym Giveaway Featuring Peloton Bike+, Mirror, Lululemon, and More.

So, what spoils go to the victor? Fitness junkies will understand what we mean when say this package of prizes is ridiculous. It includes…

a Peloton Bike+ Basics spin trainer with live classes (valued at $2495)

a Mirror interactive live fitness system (valued at $1495)

the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable 5–52.5lb dumbbells (valued at $349)

an Oura Ring health and fitness tracker (valued at $299)

a TRX Pro4 suspension training system (valued at $250)

a Theragun Prime percussion massager (valued at $299)

and a Choose-Your-Own Fitness Apparel gift card (valued at $100).

TL;DR: Ridiculous. You could basically win a new bod (actual use of equipment required), which you might be in the market for at this point in 2020. The best part? You’re not only doing yourself a favor by getting your sweat on, but you’re also helping others around the world.

While there is an option for a free entry, there is also a chance to give back in a big way. Buying a package of entries not only ensures you’ve got a one-up on the chump behind you but also contributes to the mission of the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children across the globe from communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom, as well as providing jobs for music and arts professionals.

At least 18 years old? There’s no reason to wait: enter The Complete Home Gym Giveaway (valued at $5297) for free. Or boost your chances, give back, and snap up 100 entries for $10, 150 entries for $15, 250 entries for $25, 1000 entries for $50, 1500 entries for $75, or go all-in with 2500 entries for $100.

Prices subject to change. Entries accepted through 11:59pm PT on March 31st, 2021.

