25 Stocking Stuffers Under $25 That Don’t Suck

It’s that time of year again, folks! That’s right, even in a 2020 world of torture, holiday merriment must go on, albeit in its own unique way. And, while the season may look a little different this year, you’re still on the hook for the family virtual white elephant exchange. Might we suggest some of these solid finds that are most certainly within your budget? Be the ultimate stuffer of stockings and check out the items below on sale for under $25.

Off-Grid Survival Knife

Whether your wintertime outdoor activity of choice is hunting, camping, or glamping, chances are you are gonna need a handy-dandy all-purpose tool. Get The Off-Grid Survival Knife for $24.99 (Reg. $34), a savings of 28%.

Triton 3-in-1 Cable

The never-ending saga of charger roulette is over—with this USB cable, you’ve got everything covered. Get the Triton 3-in-1 Cable for $9.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 66%.

GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger

Driving while belting out your favorite jam is hard enough without futzing with charging wires. Eliminate the need to drive dangerously. Get the GRAVITIS™ Wireless Car Charger for $19.99 (Reg. $28), a savings of 31%.

Tech Accessory Travel Bag

We know traveling is kind of not a thing these days, but your tangled wires and plugs way down in the bottom of your bag are begging for help. Get The Tech Accessory Travel Bag for $13.99 (Reg. $24), a savings of 44%.

BONDIC® Starter Kit and Extra Refill

Don’t tell do-it-yourself dad, but we’re ditching the duct tape for something more refined, like meltable liquid that cures with UV light. Get the BONDIC® Starter Kit and Extra Refill for $14.99 (Reg. $24), a savings of 40%.

Pocket Shot Bundle

If hunting isn’t your thing but target practice is, we’ve got you covered. Get The Pocket Shot Bundle for $22.99 (Reg. $36), a savings of 36%.

Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer, and Shaver

This bad boy trims your mustache and beard, clips your hair, and works great for body shaving and precision facial styling as well. Get The Luxitude Groomer, Beard Trimmer, and Shaver for $23.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 60%.

AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

This little collection, which includes a protective sleeve, carabiner, anti-loss rope, and earbuds, is a sweet deal for a sweeter price. Get The AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle for $14.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 50%.

SURGE DUO Dual USB and Dual Surge Charging Station

Short arms? Even shorter patience? Never fumble and tumble trying to get to that outlet again. Get The SURGE DUO Dual USB and Dual Surge Charging Station for $18.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 62%.

HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder, and Nightlight

Another handy tool to make sure everything gets charged and you don’t lose your mind trying to make it happen. Get The HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder, and Nightlight for $19.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 33%.

The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device

Do you know where that all-important tablespoon measuring spoon is? Neither do we. It’s probably at the bottom of the junk drawer, but who cares, we’ve got something much better. Get The Kitchen Cube: All-in-1 Measuring Device for $16.99 (Reg. $19), a savings of 15%.

Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod

You don’t need a fancy photog to get the perfect shot of you and your hunny (or, you know, you and your cat snuggling). Get The Splat 3N1 Flexible Tripod for $18.99 (Reg. $24), a savings of 24%.

Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

For a charge on the go, this little keychain always makes sure you know what time it is. Get The Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $19.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 59%.

Resound XL: Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker

Holiday music? Podcasts? Just 15 hours of ASMR? Listen to all of it in high def sound. Get The Resound XL: Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker for $23.99 (Reg. $69), a savings of 65%.

Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds

Just a convenient pair of sleek buds ready for whatever your ears are down for. Get The Skullcandy Jib Wireless Earbuds for $12.99 (Reg. $29), a savings of 56%.

Rise CBD Ground Coffee

Rise and shine to the sweet smell of CBD beans in the morning. Get The Rise CBD Ground Coffee for $23.99 (Reg. $32), a savings of 27%.

Toilet Timer®

We cannot stress this enough: you’re spending too much of your time on the commode. It doesn’t take that long to do your business—you’re just avoiding going back to work by watching TikToks. Get The Toilet Timer® for $11.99 (Reg. $14), a savings of 19%.

PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable

Truly a futz-free list of deals, this magnetic wire alleviates the stress of having to jiggle that pesky connector in the dark. Get The PLUGiES™ MagTech: USB-C to MagTech Cable for $11.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 70%.

Thanos Bottle Opener

For all the bottle beverage drinkers and comic book nerds, this gift kills two birds with one stone. Get The Thanos Bottle Opener for $10.95 (Reg. $14), a savings of 26%.

FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses

If you’re over waving at people you think you know because your glasses are too fogged up to see, check out this spray. Get The FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks and Glasses for $12.99 (Reg. $14), a savings of 13%.

CBD 25mg Gummies Combo Pack

These gummies are like the vitamins you took when you were a kid, except a lot more, shall we say, adult. Get The CBD 25mg Gummies Combo Pack for $16.99 (Reg. $20), a savings of 15%.

BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver

This crazy-looking shaver allows you to DIY body hair removal, in the privacy of your own bathroom. No need to awkwardly ask your partner for help or flop-sweat your way through a waxing at a salon. Get The BAKBLADE 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair Removal and Body Shaver for $15.99 (Reg. $39), a savings of 60%.

Bright Basics Hands-Free LED Flexible Neck Light

Hey, remember those lights that used to tack on to your glasses for hands-free brightness? Yeah, those were weird. Here’s something a lot more mature for some extra shine. Get The Bright Basics Hands-Free LED Flexible Neck Light for $19.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 60%.

KeySmart™ Original Compact Key Holder

If you jingle when you mingle, you are either Santa Claus or someone who carries around a ring full of keys. Start condensing all of them with this tiny pocket ninja. Get The KeySmart™ Original Compact Key Holder for $15.99 (Reg. $21), a savings of 27%.

Google Home Mini

Last but certainly not least, it’s the gold star of home robots (don’t tell Rosey from The Jetsons). Get The Google Home Mini for $19.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 59%.

Prices subject to change.

