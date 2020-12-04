Crappy Golf Game? Here’s Some Cyber Week Deals to Help You Tear Up the Links

Tigers do it, your parents do it at the club, the CEO of your company does it with some high-profile clients, and, apparently, alligators do it too. We’re talking about golf here people, golf. While you’re busy scrubbing away that image of your parents, we’ll compile the 14 best golfing gifts this year has to offer. And, because it’s Cyber Week, we’re bringing all of it to you at an extra 15% off with code DEC15.

PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Just because the links are closed doesn’t mean you have to lose progress. Get the PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $211.65 (Reg. $249) with promo code DEC15.

Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder

Sometimes you need an extra line of sight to get the perfect birdie. Get the Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder for $186.15 (Reg. $219) with promo code DEC15.

Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer and Game Set

There’s a lot to be said about your putting (and most of it isn’t good). It’s time to sharpen those skills. Get the Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set for $20.39 (Reg. $29) with promo code DEC15.

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker

Keep your golf necessities neat and tidy, just like your back nine. Get the Callaway Golf Trunk Locker for $47.59 (Reg. $69) with promo code DEC15.

Izzo® Triple-Chip Chipping Net

Nothing but net doesn’t just apply to basketball these days. Get the Izzo® Triple-Chip Chipping Net for $20.39 (Reg. $29) with promo code DEC15.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

This bad boy measures gradation of slope, distance to the green, hazards, pin placement, and hole layout—talk about a golfer’s BFF. Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $161.49 (Reg. $209) with promo code DEC15.

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game

Good for a hole-in-one or a hole-in-five, this makes a great holiday gift for the whole gang. Get the PutterBall Backyard Golf Game for $144.49 (Reg. $189) with promo code DEC15.

HomeCourse® Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure

Raining? Overcast? Impending hellscape? No need to go outside! Get the HomeCourse® Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure for $1614.15 (Reg. $1999) with promo code DEC15.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer

Like a dumbbell for your golf game, this guy helps you obtain a stronger swing. Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $106.24 (Reg. $149) with promo code DEC15.

Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer

Need a quick recap of your putt? Now your phone can be the paparazzi for your nine iron swing. Get the Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer for $59.50 (Reg. $70) with promo code DEC15.

Golf-Grip™ Training Aid

Get a grip—no, really. This tool helps you maintain that firm grip needed to play under par. Get the Golf-Grip™ Training Aid for $17 (Reg. $20) with promo code DEC15.

The Cutter Wedge

With the signature slogan, “Better Physics…Better Golf,” this wedge already knows more about science than we do. Get The Cutter Wedge for $110.49 (Reg. $139) with promo code DEC15.

Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat

This bad boy is perfect for boring Zoom meetings when you’re contemplating your handicap—just make sure the camera is off. Get the Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat for $25.46 (Reg. $44) with promo code DEC15.

Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System

Put one of these on the top of your putter to automatically track shot dispersion, club distances, fairways hit or missed, and greens in regulation. Get the Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System for $76.49 (Reg. $99) with promo code DEC15.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.