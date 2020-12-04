This Inverted Lighter Will Keep You From Burning the Crap Out of Your Hands

Ah yes, ’tis the season to saddle up, grab your saw, and get to the widest of open spaces for the annual tree chop. That being said, we know this year’s holiday antics may look a little different. Whether you’re staying socially distant from other Frasier fir fanatics or are just too lazy to give a hoot about getting a tree, you’re not gonna get that blue spruce smell you’re used to. The next best thing? Candles. The next worst thing? Lighting your finger on fire trying to obtain peak holly jolly freshness. But of course, we’ve got you covered. This is the Dissim Inverted Lighter, and it’s on sale for Cyber Week.

What makes the Dissim Inverted Lighter different from your standard bodega find? For starters, the finger hole at the bottom of the mechanism makes for a firm ergonomic grip, which means you’re never futzing while flaming. Speaking of botching the butane, the angled flame port ignites in the upright or inverted position, which means you’ll never burn your index finger when you’re just trying to get your lavender-scented zen on. The best part? This is made to be refilled, so buying disposable lighters becomes a thing of the past.

Still not convinced? Candle enthusiasts, smokers, incense lighters, and those who are just a little too clean would agree this is the sickest lighter in the game right now, as evidenced by the 7,067 backings and $333,596 raised on Kickstarter. How’s that for pyro proof?

Check out what Hypebeast, Uncrate, and Everyday Carry are making a fuss about. The Dissim Inverted Lighter can be yours for $33.99 (reg. $48) with code DEC15.

Prices subject to change.

