The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Can Be Yours When You Enter This Giveaway

Call a spade a spade here folks, 2020 has taken most of us as its favorite plaything. While this year felt like one big fire tornado, it’s almost over. The holidays are here, which is cause for jubilation of all varieties (while still being socially distant, of course). Why not treat yourself to something a little special this season like, oh, we don’t know, only the two hottest gaming consoles on the market? The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are some of the only good things this year has given us besides incredible memes—and you can get them, along with a host of dope accessories, for absolutely nothing with an entry into this Ultimate Gaming Giveaway.

Getting in on this gaming grab is easy. For the low, low price of free, you’ll have the chance to win a sweet package full of necessities to help you effectively demolish your buds on the other end of the controllers. Included in your spoils will be one of each of the following…

PlayStation 5

5 years of PlayStation Plus

Xbox Series X

5 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Secretlab Titan gaming chair

Corsair Optical gaming keyboard

Sony X900H 65″ 4K ultra HD smart LED TV

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset

How’s that for tidings of comfort and joy?

Need more than one entry? Still riding those Giving Tuesday warm fuzzies? Increase your chances of winning when you donate to charity.

Wait, what?

You can buy hundreds of entries for the giveaway and donate to an awesome cause at the same time. Partial proceeds from entry packs go to the Playing For Change Foundation, a charity dedicated to making sure children around the world in communities in need have access to musical programs both in and out of the classroom, as well as providing jobs for music and arts professionals. See, just when you thought it was too late to come off the naughty list, we’ve got you back in the big guy’s good graces.

At least 18 years old? There’s no reason to wait: enter the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway to throw your hat in the ring for free. Or boost your festive philanthropy and snap up 100 entries for $10, 150 entries for $15, 250 entries for $25, or go big with 500 entries for $50 (still way less than the full price of this package, which is valued at $5,115). Entries accepted through February 26, 2021 and winner announced around March 1, 2021.

