Get an Extra 20% Off Noise-Canceling Headphones From Beats, Sony, Sennheiser, & More This Cyber Monday

Nationwide, coronavirus restriction orders are getting enforced yet again, and that means more time stuck at home. Unfortunately, we don’t all have the luxury of a quiet, serene sanctuary. Whether it’s your own rowdy or some rowdy neighbors, you need something to drown out the distractions, and what better way than with a pair of noise-canceling headphones?

We’ve rounded up 15 deals on noise-canceling headphones that you can snag this Cyber Monday, and you can even get an additional 20% off sale prices on select items using coupon code CMSAV20 at checkout.

TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones

When you think of noise cancellation, you probably think expensive, but the TRNDlabs Ventura are quite a steal. They offer a comfortable fit, 10 hours of battery life, and solid audio thanks to 40mm drivers. The Ventura also delivers media controls for volume, track changing, and phone calls, so you don’t even have to pull out your phone.

Get the TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones for $27.99 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones

The updated TREBLAB Z2 delivers everything you need in a high-end set of noise-canceling headphones with none of the frills. You get TREBLAB’s Sound2.0 technology powered by 40mm neodymium drivers plus T-Quiet active noise cancellation, which deliver the best audio quality around while blocking unnecessary noises. On top of that, the Z2 offers up to 35 hours of wireless playtime, IPX4 water resistance, and even voice controls using Siri and Google Assistant.

Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Canceling Headphones for $59.98 (Reg. $259) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless ANC Headphones

Sennheiser audiophile-grade headphones are legendary, and the company’s noise-canceling MOMENTUM 3 is no different. They offer best-in-class audio quality, comfort, and functionality. The MOMENTUM 3 also has quality-of-life features you wouldn’t find in cheaper headphones like TILE location, multiple ANC modes, and Transparent Hearing.

Get the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 Wireless ANC Headphones for $399.99

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Shure is one of the biggest names in the audio industry, and with that comes decades of expertise creating high-quality headphone experiences. The Shure AONIC comes with everything you can ask for in a pair of noise-canceling headphones, including adjustable noise cancellation levels, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity range, fingertip media controls, and support for a wide range of codecs. The companion ShurePlusTM PLAY app lets you monitor your battery life (up to 20 hours) and customize how much of the outside world you can hear through Environment Mode. Trusted Reviews says, “in terms of sound, the Aonic 50s seem to have everything that’s required to live up to Shure’s impeccable heritage,” so you know you’re getting the best that money can buy.

Get the Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $319.20 (Reg. $499) with promo code CMSAVE20.

EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones with EarPrint Technology

Just like we use glasses for different eye strengths, so should we use headphones that work perfectly for us. The EVEN H4 headphones contain EarPrint Technology, which learns and adapts music to your unique hearing profile for an optimal audio experience while reducing listening fatigue. They feature 40mm beryllium-coated drivers for hi-fi audio, a studio-grade microphone for calls, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Get the EVEN H4 Wireless Headphones with EarPrint Technology for $79.99 (Reg. $99) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Mu6 Space 1: Smart Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Proper noise cancellation doesn’t just block out outside noises; it also monitors noises coming from the inside, and the Mu6 Space 1 offers just that. It features microphones that listen to noises both inside your ear and outside the ear cup for optimal noise cancellation. On top of that, it offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, comfortable high-density foam ear cups, and smart detection that pauses your music when you take the headphones off.

Get the Mu6 Space 1: Smart Active Noise Cancellation Headphones for $96.78 (Reg. $149) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you’re looking for all of the features that the Space 1 model offers in a more robust package, look no further than Space 2. It delivers up to 96% active noise cancellation, drowning out all but the loudest noises, and it’s effective for frequencies between 10Hz and 1,000Hz. It also features Transparency Mode to remain aware of your surroundings while on the go.

Get the Mu6 Space 2: Smart Active Noise-Canceling Headphones for $131.99 (Reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Sony MDRXB450AP/B Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones – (Open Box – Like New)

Many genres of music excel when the bass is turned up, and in those cases, you need a pair of headphones that will accentuate it. The Sony XB450AP is an affordable option that features Bass Booster to amplify low-end frequencies resulting in heavy, powerful bass. They’re compatible with both iPhone and Android devices and feature soft, comfortable ear pads for extended listening sessions.

Get the Sony MDRXB450AP/B Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones – (Open Box – Like New) for $25.70 (Reg. $82), a savings of 68%.

Sony XB650BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – (New Open Box)

The Sony XB650BT offers everything you love from the XB450AP, but with wireless connectivity. You can connect and stream music to the XB650BT using Bluetooth or NFC2. They also offer Extra Bass technology for heart-throbbing bass, powerful 30mm audio drivers, hands-free calling, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Get the Sony MDRXB450AP/B Extra Bass On-Ear Headphones – (Open Box – Like New) for $62.95 (Reg. $133), a savings of 52%.

Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – (Open Box – Like New)

Sony also offers wireless headphone experiences with traveling in mind. The ZX220BT comes in a sleek package with a foldable design for easy storage during travel. On top of that, it has high-power 30mm drivers, wireless Bluetooth streaming, and one-touch connectivity with NFC, and even a built-in microphone for calls.

Get the Sony ZX220BT Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – (Open Box – Like New) for $95 (Reg. $97), a savings of 2%.

Sony MDR-RF912RK Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Black (Open Box – Like New)

Wireless headphones tend to be a bit pricey, but that couldn’t be further from the case with the RF912RK. It offers an impressive 150 feet of wireless connectivity range, so you’ll be able to walk throughout your home without skipping a beat. Add on a powerful pair of 40mm drivers for detailed listening, a self-adjusting headband, and 13 hours of battery life, and you’ve got yourself the perfect pair of headphones to binge through days and nights shows and movies.

Get the Sony MDR-RF912RK Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Black (Open Box – Like New) for $36 (Reg. $113), a savings of 68%.

Drive ANC1000 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

If you’re in and out of video conferences all day long, blocking out distractions is only half of the battle. You also need to make sure that your mic doesn’t pick up outside noises, which makes the ANC1000 the perfect option for a work-oriented ANC headphone. It contains four noise-isolating microphones that eliminate your surrounding noises, ensuring that your coworkers can hear only you. They also deliver 30 hours of battery life, 40mm drivers for detailed listening, and an easily folded design.

Get the Drive ANC1000 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones for $75.99 (Reg. $129) with promo code CMSAVE20.

JBL T600BTNC Noise-Canceling On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Headphones don’t all have to look so utilitarian, and luckily, the JBL T600BTNC breaks the mold. It features a foldable design with a detachable cable, so it can be used in both wired and wireless modes. They also contain JBL’s very own 32mm drivers that deliver JBL Pure Bass sound and active noise cancellation for frequencies between 20Hz and 20kHz. And did we mention that they’re quite stylish?

Get the JBL T600BTNC Noise-Canceling On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $103.99 (Reg. $219) with promo code CMSAVE20.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones

High fidelity audio doesn’t always have to come at a steep price. These hybrid ANC headphones by TaoTronics are powered by a Sony DNC chip and feature 3 levels of noise cancellation to suit multiple environments. They also have soft protein memory foam pads for hours of comfortable use, a CVC 8.0 noise-canceling microphone, and 30 hours of battery life.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Headphones for $71.99 (Reg. $107) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

If you’re looking for the ultimate Apple experience but aren’t a fan of the AirPods Pro, you might want to consider the Beats Solo3. It’s powered by the Apple W1 chip and comes in a variety of bold designs. On top of that, you get an impressive 40 hours of battery life with 3 hours of playback in a 5-minute charge, as well as a well-designed fit for all-day listening. With a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 and an Amazon’s Choice endorsement, they’re one of the most popular Bluetooth headphones around.

Get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $127.99 (Reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.